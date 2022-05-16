Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,882. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.25% and a return on equity of 35.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 296,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.