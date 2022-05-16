Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 6%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.75 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 111,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,938,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.36. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

