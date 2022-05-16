Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,538 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

