Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Up 48.4% in April

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the April 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after buying an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.