Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,525 shares of company stock worth $1,451,448. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 768,098 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,312,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,161,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

