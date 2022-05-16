Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) PT Lowered to €18.00

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($23.16) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.32) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Monday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

