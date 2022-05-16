Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU) Short Interest Down 29.6% in April

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

