Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 15th total of 514,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 98,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

