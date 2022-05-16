Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Corning by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 372,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,656,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,686,000 after acquiring an additional 178,395 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Corning by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.