Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $90.00 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

