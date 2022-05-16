Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 363 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $246.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

