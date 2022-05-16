Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 233 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $233.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.64.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

