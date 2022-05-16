Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,769 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after buying an additional 2,844,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,514,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,434,000 after acquiring an additional 766,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

