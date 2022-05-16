Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $81,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 300,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $94,182.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,065 shares of company stock valued at $448,552. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

MUR opened at $34.41 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.