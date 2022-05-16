Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $100,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,849 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,718 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $452.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 411.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.74.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.