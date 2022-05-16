Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $98,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,665 shares of company stock worth $8,664,624. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

