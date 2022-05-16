Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $371.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.35 and its 200-day moving average is $539.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

