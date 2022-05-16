Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 931,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 295,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $88.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.30 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

