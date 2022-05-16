Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $69.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

