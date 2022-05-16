Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 53,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

