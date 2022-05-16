Convex Finance Price Tops $11.05 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.05 or 0.00037293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $680.09 million and $10.92 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00522605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,162.87 or 1.76011290 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,060,890 coins and its circulating supply is 61,534,823 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.