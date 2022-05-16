Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE CPLF opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.90 million and a P/E ratio of -36.46. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$26.10.

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$201,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,000.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

