Cormark Trims Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Target Price to C$2.25

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$2.80 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

TSE:GRID opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.73. Tantalus Systems has a 12 month low of C$1.14 and a 12 month high of C$2.70.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

