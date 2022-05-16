Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

CRF stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $139,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

