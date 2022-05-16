Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 802 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $81,056,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 250,642 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,940,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 512.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 106,699 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,097. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

