Covestor Ltd Invests $117,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Cerner by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 94,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

