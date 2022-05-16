Covestor Ltd Invests $119,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Premier by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Premier by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Premier by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

