Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $117.20. 1,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,049. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.96.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

