Covestor Ltd Purchases New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 667,750 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $377,332.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.47. 78,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

