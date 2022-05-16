Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,971. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 8.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

