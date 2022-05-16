Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,614 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TJX traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $56.24. 34,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,133,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.
A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.85.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
