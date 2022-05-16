Covestor Ltd Takes $125,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

RS traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $187.88. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,025. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,634 shares of company stock valued at $24,280,557. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

