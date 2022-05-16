Covestor Ltd Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 984 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. 51,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

