Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Holdings Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Cowen accounts for 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cowen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cowen by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cowen stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 6,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $657.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

