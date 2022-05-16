Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $37.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

CRNX stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $895.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $61,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 185,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,471 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

