Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CRECF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,377. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

