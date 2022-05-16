Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Croda International stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. Croda International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $71.42.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
