Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Croda International stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. Croda International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $71.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.3263 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

