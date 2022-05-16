Crown Reaches Market Capitalization of $455,704.50 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $455,704.50 and approximately $224.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,086.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00666610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00179312 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00016000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,669,316 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

