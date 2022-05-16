CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $139,938.23 and $108.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00104297 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

