CryptoFlow (CFL) Tops One Day Volume of $4,963.00

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $498,816.43 and $4,963.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00514148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,793.81 or 1.75475555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

