Cryptonovae Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1,400.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00496653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037477 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,108.52 or 1.86032404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,907,161 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

