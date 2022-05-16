CryptoTask Hits One Day Volume of $169.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $146,753.02 and $169.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00526615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00035788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,473.18 or 1.80799471 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008636 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,445 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.