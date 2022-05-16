CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Reaches $0.0010

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $742,221.92 and approximately $2.22 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00510237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $51,286.58 or 1.69252546 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008416 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 758,856,952 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

