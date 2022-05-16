Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.56 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.90. 42,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.