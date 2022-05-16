Csenge Advisory Group Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $441.35. 149,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.27 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

