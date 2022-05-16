Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,355 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $274.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.