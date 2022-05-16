Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,140 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645,563. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $56.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

