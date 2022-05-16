Csenge Advisory Group Sells 8,030 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.65% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,888,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,103,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,631,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,534,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,477,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

