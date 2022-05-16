Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 438,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,625,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 101,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,228. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

