Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 51,670 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,601,000 after acquiring an additional 350,833 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TELUS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,942,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,709,000 after purchasing an additional 414,925 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,555,000 after purchasing an additional 291,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TELUS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,342,000 after purchasing an additional 187,217 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

TU traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 162,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.04%.

TELUS Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.